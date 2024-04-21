All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia wants to capture Chasiv Yar by Victory Day, but I’m counting on us to withstand it – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 April 2024, 23:51
Russia wants to capture Chasiv Yar by Victory Day, but I’m counting on us to withstand it – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News on Sunday. Screenshot: the President’s Office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russians are planning to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast by 9 May (Victory Day, a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory in WWII), but he is counting on Ukraine being able to repel the Russians and disrupt Russia's plans for a full-scale offensive in June.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, the full version of which has been posted by the President’s press service

Quote: "Russia wants to mobilise 300,000 soldiers by 1 June, and we are preparing for this. Russia expects to occupy Chasiv Yar in the eastern part of Ukraine by 9 May.

Advertisement:

I was recently in the region and spoke to the soldiers. The soldiers don’t have enough equipment to combat the Russian reconnaissance drones that fully adjust Russian artillery fire, and they also lack artillery shells.

I am counting on us being able to withstand them, that the weapons I mentioned will arrive in time and we will be able to repel the enemy. And then destroy Russia's plans for a full-scale counteroffensive in June."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyDonetsk OblastwarRussia
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: US aid will give Ukraine chance to win
Each day that Russia suffers losses brings peace closer – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Patriots can only be called air defence systems when they work and save lives – video
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: