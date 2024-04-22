All Sections
Head of Ukraine's intelligence says Russians are preparing another assassination attempt on him

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 22 April 2024, 10:20
Head of Ukraine's intelligence says Russians are preparing another assassination attempt on him
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has said that another assassination attempt on him is being planned in the interests of the Russians.

Source: Budanov in an interview with BBC News Ukraine

Quote: "They are planning something [an assassination attempt – ed.], but, like previous times, they will not succeed...

It's in the interests of the Russians; it's true. The people who are planning it are Russians, and it is in the interests of Russians. They are planning to engage people from here [Ukraine] in it as well. This is normal operational work for them."

Details: Budanov also spoke about the poisoning of his wife. 

He said that the perpetrators have not yet been found, but "there is progress." At the same time, Budanov hinted that there would be no detentions: "What detentions? This is not serious. I never play these games. But this is my wife, so they won’t get away with it."

He added that his wife had been stabilised and most of the toxins had been removed.

Budanov believes that his wife was the target of the assassination attempt and that the Russians correctly assessed her impact on Budanov: "Their logic is clear: my wife is very important to me. That's all. And they correctly assessed her influence."

Background:

  • Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna, had been diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning. It was noted that she was alive and had undergone the first stage of treatment.
  • Andrii Yusov, a representative from DIU, said later that this information was true.
  • One source said that Marianna Budanova and several other DIU employees had been poisoned with arsenic and mercury, among other things.

