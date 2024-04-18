Russia's Black Sea Fleet least active since start of war after change of its commander – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the latest activities of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF), which is now mainly docked in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 18 April on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that a Grigorovich-class missile frigate conducted weapons handling activity in the port of Novorossiysk on 1 April.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 April 2024.



However, Russia has largely relocated its vessels and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, situated further to the east.

"Since the removal of the BSF commander in March 2024, the fleet has been the least active since the war began," UK Defence Intelligence stressed.

UK intelligence stated that the BSF will continue to be docked in Novorossiysk as this is the best way to avoid Ukrainian attacks from the sea.

UK Defence Intelligence also added that the infrastructure for maintenance, logistics and weapons handling in the port of Novorossiysk has likely been improved to support the new conditions for basing Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships indefinitely.

