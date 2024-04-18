All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Black Sea Fleet least active since start of war after change of its commander – UK intelligence

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 April 2024, 12:47
Russia's Black Sea Fleet least active since start of war after change of its commander – UK intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the latest activities of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF), which is now mainly docked in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 18 April on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that a Grigorovich-class missile frigate conducted weapons handling activity in the port of Novorossiysk on 1 April.

Advertisement:

However, Russia has largely relocated its vessels and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, situated further to the east.

"Since the removal of the BSF commander in March 2024, the fleet has been the least active since the war began," UK Defence Intelligence stressed.

UK intelligence stated that the BSF will continue to be docked in Novorossiysk as this is the best way to avoid Ukrainian attacks from the sea.

UK Defence Intelligence also added that the infrastructure for maintenance, logistics and weapons handling in the port of Novorossiysk has likely been improved to support the new conditions for basing Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships indefinitely.

Background:

  • In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence analysed a Ukrainian strike on the Shahed UAV production facility in Russia's Tatarstan.
  • In a review on 15 April, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia is trying to recruit foreigners into its army to avoid domestic mobilisation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: naval fleetRussiadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
naval fleet
Russia sends Pacific Fleet servicemen to war in Ukraine to replenish losses
Defence Forces of Ukraine's South report Russian Black Sea Fleet losses in past month
UK intelligence says Russia seeks to defend port in Novorossiysk after Ukrainian strikes on Sevastopol – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: