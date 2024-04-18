All Sections
Ukrainian General Staff show footage of attack on Russian airfield in Dzhankoi – video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 16:23
Ukrainian General Staff show footage of attack on Russian airfield in Dzhankoi – video
Screenshot: video by Ukrainian General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published footage of a night attack on the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: General Staff

Quote: "On the night of 16-17 April, the Ukrainian Defence Forces launched a missile attack and hit designated Russian military targets on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

Details: The Ministry of Defence reiterated that as a result of the attack, four S-400 launchers, an air defence command post, three radar stations, and a Fundament-M airspace surveillance system of the Russians were destroyed or irrevocably damaged.

At the same time, the Russians are carefully concealing the number of the affected aircraft and personnel.

The General Staff stressed that the strike caused unexpected losses in weapons and military equipment to the Russian forces, so their combat potential has significantly decreased.

Background

  • On the night of 16-17 April 2024, explosions occurred near a military airfield in the city of Dzhankoi, occupied Crimea.
  • Atesh, the Crimean underground resistance movement, reported that a series of strikes on the territory of the Dzhankoi airfield were successful.
  • In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the 17 April strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.

