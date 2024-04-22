All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to develop Ukrainian doctrine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 22 April 2024, 12:04
Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to develop Ukrainian doctrine
Oleksandr Lytvynenko. Photo: National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), who was appointed to the post in March, has said that the NSDC will develop a Ukrainian doctrine on post-war planning.

Source: Lytvynenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Lytvynenko: "The president has set very important tasks - to ensure more effective work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and to strengthen analytical support for the decisions of the state leadership. And an extremely important topic is the development of the Ukrainian Doctrine, i.e. planning for the future after the war."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that "when we plan, we connect people with each other; we create a common vision."

"Another of our tasks is to launch a moderated dialogue on the development of the vision. It is the task of the head of state to promote the formation of a public consensus."

Lytvynenko also noted that "they want to launch a national discussion on the basis of the National Institute for Strategic Studies. The Institute should facilitate this process."

Background:

On 29 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council since the change of its secretary, where he announced the work of the Council in a new way and announced five priorities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National Security and Defence Council
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
National Security and Defence Council
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 86 companies and 7 individuals
Zelenskyy announces five priorities for National Security and Defence Council – video
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: