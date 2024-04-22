Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council to develop Ukrainian doctrine

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), who was appointed to the post in March, has said that the NSDC will develop a Ukrainian doctrine on post-war planning.

Source: Lytvynenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Lytvynenko: "The president has set very important tasks - to ensure more effective work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and to strengthen analytical support for the decisions of the state leadership. And an extremely important topic is the development of the Ukrainian Doctrine, i.e. planning for the future after the war."

Details: He said that "when we plan, we connect people with each other; we create a common vision."

"Another of our tasks is to launch a moderated dialogue on the development of the vision. It is the task of the head of state to promote the formation of a public consensus."

Lytvynenko also noted that "they want to launch a national discussion on the basis of the National Institute for Strategic Studies. The Institute should facilitate this process."

Background:

On 29 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the National Security and Defence Council since the change of its secretary, where he announced the work of the Council in a new way and announced five priorities.

