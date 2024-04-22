Russian foreign minister threatens the West with nuclear war again

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned Western countries that their military support for Ukraine will result in a "direct military clash between nuclear powers".

Details: Lavrov said on Monday, 22 April, that the US and NATO were obsessed with the idea of inflicting "strategic defeat" on Russia, which exacerbates the risk of a nuclear clash, because nuclear powers are involved on both sides.

Lavrov said he was particularly concerned by the fact that Ukraine was supported by "the ‘troika’ of Western nuclear states" (the US, the UK, and France), which he described as "the main initiators of various provocative steps".

"We see serious strategic risks in this, leading to an increase in the level of nuclear danger [...] The Westerners are teetering dangerously on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," Lavrov said.

On Friday, 19 April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Switzerland cannot host a peace conference on war in Ukraine because it had turned from a neutral state into an "openly hostile" one.

On Saturday, 20 April, the US House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill funding military aid for Ukraine. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill in the coming days.

