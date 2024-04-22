All Sections
Zelenskyy presents orders to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen soldiers – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 April 2024, 16:08
Zelenskyy presents orders to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen soldiers – video
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Order of the Golden Star to the military personnel who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of the fallen Heroes, and also bestowed the Cross of Military Merit upon Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "The world has chosen to support Ukraine because Ukraine is fighting and doing so with real courage. Today, we are honouring the people who are the source of this bravery, who liberated our land, defended Ukrainian positions, rescued their brothers-in-arms and crushed the invaders, with the highest awards of our state, the highest military decorations. We are honouring people who are worthy of all-Ukrainian gratitude."

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
