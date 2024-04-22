Russia has lost over 460,000 soldiers since start of war
Monday, 22 April 2024, 08:02
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 730 soldiers, seven tanks and eight armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 460,260 (+730) military personnel;
- 7,236 (+7) tanks;
- 13,904 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,736 (+17) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 768 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,384 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,117 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,812 (+27) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,934 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
