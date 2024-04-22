All Sections
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president orders minister to search for oil in Belarus: "You have to dig"

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 April 2024, 23:06
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president orders minister to search for oil in Belarus: You have to dig
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has instructed newly appointed Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister Sergei Maslyak to search for oil in the country.

Source: the state-run Belarusian news agency BelTA

Details: "As for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, we recently held a serious meeting to discuss the sector. I will tell you straight: you have to dig and search [for resources]. And you have to make everyone work in this area.

I don't believe that we don't have what we need in our subsoil. If you solve the issue, even partially, this accomplishment will earn you a monument," Lukashenko told Maslyak.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus has more or less explored its mineral deposits. "But I don’t believe that we don’t have large volumes of oil," he said.

He also added that only one company currently operates in oil exploration and production in Belarus, and this is not good.

"That wasn’t our idea. There should be competition," the self-proclaimed Belarusian president concluded.

Subjects: LukashenkoBelarusoil
