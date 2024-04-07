All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarusian leader toughens punishment for draft dodgers and allows prisoners to serve

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 09:08
Belarusian leader toughens punishment for draft dodgers and allows prisoners to serve
Alexander Lukashenko. Stock photo: TASS

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on 3 April that provides for call-up by SMS, stricter penalties for draft dodgers, and allows convicts and prisoners in penal colonies to serve.

Source: Belarusian news agency Zerkalo, European Pravda

Details: The document appeared in an official publication on the National Legal Internet Portal on 6 April. It includes many important changes regarding military service and mobilisation.

Advertisement:

According to the amendments, young people will now be registered for military service from the age of 17 instead of 16.

Citizens can be called up to military enlistment offices, including during mobilisation, by SMS in addition to the standard paper call-up papers, which can now be sent not only to draftees’ homes, but anywhere.

The law increases liability for evasion of military service and for failure to appear at a military enlistment office. The punishment for evading military service has been changed to three years in prison instead of two, and fines will be increased several times over.

Military enlistment officers will have the right to prohibit citizens who "violate their military registration obligations and evade conscription measures" from leaving Belarus. This will now also apply to those who evade, for example, military and special training.

In addition, people of all ages, people under investigation, people with outstanding convictions, and prisoners from colonies can be recruited for military service under contract – a decision that Lukashenko will be able to make if it is necessary to "ensure the interests of defence and national security".

The list of other changes is quite extensive: the age of reserve service for female conscripts has been raised, the list of citizens who are granted deferments during mobilisation has been changed, reinforcement units will be created at military enlistment offices, etc.

Almost all provisions of the law come into force on 7 April.

Background: In early April, Lukashenko stated that he was preparing Belarus for war, although he claimed he did not want to fight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BelarusmobilisationLukashenkowar
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Belarus
Zelenskyy comments on possibility of Russian offensive from Belarus or toward Kharkiv
Belarus sends propaganda literature to schools in occupied territories of Ukraine
Belarusian leader Lukashenko: We prepare for war and I speak frankly about it
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: