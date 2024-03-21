NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes additional mobilisation in Ukraine is necessary.

Source: Bauer in his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on 21 March, as reported by European Pravda

The chair of the NATO Military Committee stated that Ukraine needs not only weapons but also people to continue the war effort.

Advertisement:

"We don’t only need grenades and tanks and armoured vehicles, but also, unfortunately, new soldiers, because soldiers die and soldiers get wounded. And then you talk about mobilisation," Bauer said.

"It’s cumbersome in a democracy, it’s cumbersome in a liberal economy to convince people; I see there is a change," he added.

The chair of the NATO Military Committee also warned against excessive pessimism regarding Ukraine's ability to win the war and called for further support for Kyiv.

Background: Bauer's recent visit to Kyiv was the first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!