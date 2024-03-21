All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen

European PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 13:19
NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen
Rob Bauer. Photo: Getty Images

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes additional mobilisation in Ukraine is necessary.

Source: Bauer in his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on 21 March, as reported by European Pravda

The chair of the NATO Military Committee stated that Ukraine needs not only weapons but also people to continue the war effort.

Advertisement:

"We don’t only need grenades and tanks and armoured vehicles, but also, unfortunately, new soldiers, because soldiers die and soldiers get wounded. And then you talk about mobilisation," Bauer said.

"It’s cumbersome in a democracy, it’s cumbersome in a liberal economy to convince people; I see there is a change," he added.

The chair of the NATO Military Committee also warned against excessive pessimism regarding Ukraine's ability to win the war and called for further support for Kyiv. 

Background: Bauer's recent visit to Kyiv was the first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkrainemobilisation
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
NATO
NATO Military Committee chair warns against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's chances to win war
NATO Military Committee chair visits Kyiv for first time since full-scale invasion
Russia could attack NATO as early as 2026 – Polish president
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: