All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US prepares US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 18:40
US prepares US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
A HIMARS MLRS. Stock photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with US$1 billion in military help. This will be the first instalment of the US$61 billion aid plan, which the Senate is expected to approve.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In recent months, the United States has effectively halted the transfer of military aid to Ukraine due to opposing views in the Congress. Now, with the likely Senate ratification of the US$61 billion project and President Biden's signature, the bill will allow for the first aid package to reach Kyiv in a long time.

Advertisement:

According to Reuters, the package will include vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, extra HIMARS ammunition, 155-mm artillery shells, and TOW and Javelin anti-tank ammunition.

The media previously reported that the United States is preparing a "larger than normal" package of military assistance for Kyiv, which will include armoured vehicles, particularly Bradley combat vehicles, Humvee military vehicles and M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as missiles, artillery and air defence equipment.

It was also reported that most weapons from the US aid package for Ukraine are already in storages in Germany and Poland, which will accelerate the pace of delivery after a corresponding bill is adopted.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the US Senate, said the Senate will vote for the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
USA
Ukraine's Ambassador to US explains voting process on US aid to Ukraine
Most weapons from US aid package for Ukraine are already in Germany and Poland – CNN
Ukraine continues negotiations on joint production of Patriot systems and missiles, ambassador says
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
19:12
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
All News
Advertisement: