US prepares US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with US$1 billion in military help. This will be the first instalment of the US$61 billion aid plan, which the Senate is expected to approve.

Details: In recent months, the United States has effectively halted the transfer of military aid to Ukraine due to opposing views in the Congress. Now, with the likely Senate ratification of the US$61 billion project and President Biden's signature, the bill will allow for the first aid package to reach Kyiv in a long time.

According to Reuters, the package will include vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, extra HIMARS ammunition, 155-mm artillery shells, and TOW and Javelin anti-tank ammunition.

The media previously reported that the United States is preparing a "larger than normal" package of military assistance for Kyiv, which will include armoured vehicles, particularly Bradley combat vehicles, Humvee military vehicles and M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as missiles, artillery and air defence equipment.

It was also reported that most weapons from the US aid package for Ukraine are already in storages in Germany and Poland, which will accelerate the pace of delivery after a corresponding bill is adopted.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the US Senate, said the Senate will vote for the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

