Number of casualties after Russian strike on Dnipro district rises – photo

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telefram

The number of casualties of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April has risen to eight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At the moment, we know of eight casualties. A 23-year-old girl also sustained injuries. She suffered an open craniocerebral injury. [She is in] serious condition. And three men, aged 32, 43, and 47. Their condition is moderate. Two are in the hospital."

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lysak also reported on Russia's strike on the Nikopol district, which was hit five times by artillery and more than 15 times by kamikaze drones. The Russians also dropped three explosive devices from UAVs. Two civilians were hurt.

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

A five-storey building, 16 private houses, and 5 outbuildings were damaged. Administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, shops, and cars have also suffered from the attack. A gas pipeline and power lines were hit. The consequences of the attacks are still being determined.

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!