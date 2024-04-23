All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of casualties after Russian strike on Dnipro district rises – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 April 2024, 18:53
Number of casualties after Russian strike on Dnipro district rises – photo
Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telefram

The number of casualties of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April has risen to eight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "At the moment, we know of eight casualties. A 23-year-old girl also sustained injuries. She suffered an open craniocerebral injury. [She is in] serious condition. And three men, aged 32, 43, and 47. Their condition is moderate. Two are in the hospital."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April 
PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: Lysak also reported on Russia's strike on the Nikopol district, which was hit five times by artillery and more than 15 times by kamikaze drones. The Russians also dropped three explosive devices from UAVs. Two civilians were hurt.

 
Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April 
PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

A five-storey building, 16 private houses, and 5 outbuildings were damaged. Administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, shops, and cars have also suffered from the attack. A gas pipeline and power lines were hit. The consequences of the attacks are still being determined.

 
Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram
 
Aftermath of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike Dnipro district: four people in moderate condition
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring woman
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
19:12
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
All News
Advertisement: