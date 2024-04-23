Number of casualties after Russian strike on Dnipro district rises – photo
The number of casualties of the Russian strike on the Dnipro district on 23 April has risen to eight.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At the moment, we know of eight casualties. A 23-year-old girl also sustained injuries. She suffered an open craniocerebral injury. [She is in] serious condition. And three men, aged 32, 43, and 47. Their condition is moderate. Two are in the hospital."
Details: Lysak also reported on Russia's strike on the Nikopol district, which was hit five times by artillery and more than 15 times by kamikaze drones. The Russians also dropped three explosive devices from UAVs. Two civilians were hurt.
A five-storey building, 16 private houses, and 5 outbuildings were damaged. Administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, shops, and cars have also suffered from the attack. A gas pipeline and power lines were hit. The consequences of the attacks are still being determined.
