Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring woman

The aftermath of the attack on Nikopol district on 21 April. Photo: Serhiy Lysak's Telegram

A 47 year old woman was injured due to the Russian attack on the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on Sunday.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol district 8 times during the day. They launched five kamikaze drones and fired three times with artillery.

They hit Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

A woman, 47, was injured. She sustained mine blast injuries. She is currently in hospital. Her condition is moderate.

An administrative building, five private houses and eight outbuildings were damaged."

Details: Lysak added that the day was calm in other districts of Dnipro Oblast.

