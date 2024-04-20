Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro: death toll rises to 3

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building overnight, bringing the death toll after the Russian attack on the morning of 19 April to three.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: In addition to the three fatalities, there are 24 injured individuals in the city.

SES units rescued 12 people.

Another 51 individuals received assistance from SES psychologists.

Overall, eight people were killed, including two children, and 34 people were injured (with one child among them) due to the Russian attacks on 19 April in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipro Oblast on the morning of 19 April. Three people were killed. In addition to a residential building, two infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro. Four private houses were partially destroyed and eight more were damaged in Synelnykove. Business premises in Pavlohrad were damaged.

