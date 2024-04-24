Russians attack Sumy Oblast over 50 times in one day, injuring 4 people

The Russians attacked border areas of Sumy Oblast over 50 times on 23 April, using various types of weapons and injuring four residents.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast 51 times over the past day. A total of 242 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: In particular, the Russians attacked Shalyhyne hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) (37 explosions) and injuring two people. In addition, a Russian FPV kamikaze drone was used (1 explosion).

The Russians fired from mortars (20 explosions), MLRSs (5 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions) on Seredyna-Buda hromada from Russian territory. In addition, a Russian FPV kamikaze drone was used (2 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of mortar fire.

The Russians deployed mortars (11 explosions) and MLRSs (7 explosions) to attack Bilopillia hromada. A local resident was injured in one of the attacks.

In addition, the largest number of attacks from artillery, mortars and FPV kamikaze drones was recorded in Krasnopillia hromada (41 explosions), then Yunakivka (30 explosions), Esman (29 explosions) and Mykolaivka hromada (18 explosions).

