All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast over 50 times in one day, injuring 4 people

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 24 April 2024, 04:21
Russians attack Sumy Oblast over 50 times in one day, injuring 4 people
A missile. Photo: opened sources

The Russians attacked border areas of Sumy Oblast over 50 times on 23 April, using various types of weapons and injuring four residents.

Sourcee: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The Russians attacked the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast 51 times over the past day. A total of 242 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, the Russians attacked Shalyhyne hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) (37 explosions) and injuring two people. In addition, a Russian FPV kamikaze drone was used (1 explosion).

The Russians fired from mortars (20 explosions), MLRSs (5 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions) on Seredyna-Buda hromada from Russian territory. In addition, a Russian FPV kamikaze drone was used (2 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of mortar fire.

The Russians deployed mortars (11 explosions) and MLRSs (7 explosions) to attack Bilopillia hromada. A local resident was injured in one of the attacks.

In addition, the largest number of attacks from artillery, mortars and FPV kamikaze drones was recorded in Krasnopillia hromada (41 explosions), then Yunakivka (30 explosions), Esman (29 explosions) and Mykolaivka hromada (18 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblast
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Sumy Oblast
3 people wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and FPV drones
Russian forces launch 38 air-dropped mines on community in Sumy Oblast, injure local resident in another
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: