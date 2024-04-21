Russian forces launch 38 air-dropped mines on community in Sumy Oblast, injure local resident in another

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 54 times over the past 24 hours, launching 38 air-dropped mines on one of the hromadas and injuring a local resident in another. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 283 explosions have been recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Shostka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas were targeted."

"Khotyn hromada: The enemy engaged artillery (14 explosions). A resident of the hromada has been injured in the strike." [The figures in parentheses represent the number of explosions caused by Russian attacks – ed]

"Bilopillia hromada: the Russians launched 38 air-dropped mines on the territory of the hromada. There was also artillery shelling (6 explosions)."

Details Russian forces carried out artillery and mortar strikes on Seredyna-Buda hromada and launched a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade (about 30 explosions).

The Russians engaged artillery and mortars to attack Krasnopillia hromada and dropped 2 VOGs from a UAV (35 explosions).

The Russians fired artillery and mortars on Velyka Pysarivka hromada (46 explosions).

The Russians attacked Mykolaivka hromada with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), causing 24 explosions.

Russian mortars, artillery, MLRS and a First-Person View drone targeted Esman hromada (28 explosions).

The Russians used artillery, MLRS and a mortar to attack Shalyhyne hromada (17 explosions).

The Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with FPV drones, artillery and mortars (6 explosions).

The Russians launched six air-dropped mines on Nova Sloboda hromada. There was also an artillery attack.

Yunakivka hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation with VOGs dropped from a UAV (3 explosions).

Two explosions involving a mortar were recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Shostka hromada: Russian forces used MLRS from the territory of the Russian Federation (4 explosions).

