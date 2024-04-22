All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and FPV drones

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 22 April 2024, 03:10
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and FPV drones
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians fired seven times at four hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "A total of 36 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda came under fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and an FPV drone (14 explosions).

Myropillia hromada was attacked by a Russian FPV drone (one explosion).

Bilopillia hromada was subjected to mortar attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (15 explosions).

The Russians fired using artillery on Seredyna-Buda hromada (six explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian forces launch 38 air-dropped mines on community in Sumy Oblast, injure local resident in another
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
Russians target Bilopillia, killing and injuring civilians – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: