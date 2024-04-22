Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with mortars and FPV drones
The Russians fired seven times at four hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A total of 36 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda came under fire."
Details: The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and an FPV drone (14 explosions).
Myropillia hromada was attacked by a Russian FPV drone (one explosion).
Bilopillia hromada was subjected to mortar attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (15 explosions).
The Russians fired using artillery on Seredyna-Buda hromada (six explosions).
