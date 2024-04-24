Zelenskyy thanks senators, Americans and Biden for approval of Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the approval of assistance for Ukraine in the US Senate on Wednesday morning (24 April) and expressed gratitude to the US Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, all Americans and US President Joe Biden.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am grateful to the US Senate for today's approval of vital assistance to Ukraine.

My gratitude extends to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in moving this bipartisan legislation forward and to all US Senators from both parties who supported it."

Details: The Ukrainian president noted that this vote bolsters the role of the US as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world.

Zelenskyy further expressed his gratitude to all Americans who continue to support Ukraine and realise that the historical significance of this bill transcends politics.

The Ukrainian president stressed that he also values President Biden's support and looks forward to the bill's swift signing and the delivery of the next military aid package, "which will be in line with the determination I always feel in our negotiations".

Background: On Tuesday (23 April), the US Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of a US$95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

