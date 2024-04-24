All Sections
Russia loses 880 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 April 2024, 07:49
Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia has lost 880 soldiers, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 43 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 461,940 (+880) military personnel;
  • 7,242 (+1) tanks;
  • 13,928 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,808 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,048 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 771 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,439 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,117 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,892 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,944 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Subjects: Russia
