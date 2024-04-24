Russia loses 880 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in one day

Russia has lost 880 soldiers, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 43 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

461,940 (+880) military personnel;

7,242 (+1) tanks;

13,928 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

11,808 (+43) artillery systems;

1,048 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

771 (+2) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,439 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,117 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,892 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

1,944 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

