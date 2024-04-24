Russia loses 880 soldiers and 43 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 07:49
Russia has lost 880 soldiers, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 43 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 461,940 (+880) military personnel;
- 7,242 (+1) tanks;
- 13,928 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,808 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,048 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 771 (+2) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,439 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,117 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,892 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,944 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
