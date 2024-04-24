All Sections
Two "fuel and energy facilities" ablaze in Russia's Smolensk Oblast due to drone attack – video

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 24 April 2024, 05:55
Firefighters putting out a fire. Stock photo: Russian media

Fires occurred in Smolensk Oblast (Russia) due to a UAV attack on "fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk and Yartsevsky districts" of Smolensk Oblast on the night of 23-24 April.

Source: Vasily Anokhin, Governor of Smolensk Oblast; Telegram-based news outlet ASTRA; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Anokhin: "It is likely that the fires have been caused by an enemy attack on civilian fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk and Yartsevsky districts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is dealing with the aftermath on the spot. Please remain calm and do not panic."

Details: Local residents reported that an oil refinery was on fire near the villages of Rozdorovo and Prigorskoe and posted videos of the fire.

They said they had heard at least 4-5 explosions.

