Ukraine's Defence Ministry sets up office to manage military assistance from partners

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has established a Coalition Support Office to ensure sustainable and systematic management of military assistance provided by partner countries.

Quote from Stanislav Haider, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: "The tasks of the Support Office are to ensure coordination and planning of work within the coalitions of capabilities, to ensure interaction between the coalitions, and to analyse the state of communications with partner countries."

Details: The Defence Ministry noted that the format of capacity-building coalitions was created in 2023 to ensure more effective assistance from partner countries.

To date, eight coalitions have been formed, including the Aircraft Capabilities Coalition and the Air and Missile Defence Coalition.

Quote: "Under the procedure, each of the eight declared coalitions is headed by a leader country, which brings other member states into it. Therefore, to date, dozens of NATO countries are involved in all the coalitions. In addition, countries such as Japan and Australia have already announced their intention to participate or are considering joining various coalitions.

The format of assistance to Ukraine will be modified in 2024 into what is known as Ramstein 2.0. This means that from now on, Ukraine's allies will provide their support mainly not on an individual basis but in a coalition format and in accordance with the prevailing needs.

