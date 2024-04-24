All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Ministry sets up office to manage military assistance from partners

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 13:10
Ukraine's Defence Ministry sets up office to manage military assistance from partners
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has established a Coalition Support Office to ensure sustainable and systematic management of military assistance provided by partner countries.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote from Stanislav Haider, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: "The tasks of the Support Office are to ensure coordination and planning of work within the coalitions of capabilities, to ensure interaction between the coalitions, and to analyse the state of communications with partner countries."

Advertisement:

Details: The Defence Ministry noted that the format of capacity-building coalitions was created in 2023 to ensure more effective assistance from partner countries.

To date, eight coalitions have been formed, including the Aircraft Capabilities Coalition and the Air and Missile Defence Coalition.

Quote: "Under the procedure, each of the eight declared coalitions is headed by a leader country, which brings other member states into it. Therefore, to date, dozens of NATO countries are involved in all the coalitions. In addition, countries such as Japan and Australia have already announced their intention to participate or are considering joining various coalitions.

The format of assistance to Ukraine will be modified in 2024 into what is known as Ramstein 2.0. This means that from now on, Ukraine's allies will provide their support mainly not on an individual basis but in a coalition format and in accordance with the prevailing needs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of Defenceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Ministry of Defence
UK provides Ukraine with equipment for register of persons liable for military service
Ukraine's Defence Ministry audits uncover violations exceeding US$251.3 million
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says men "partially fit" for military service must undergo repeat medical exams from mid-May
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: