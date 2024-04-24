Russians shell Kupiansk city centre – photo

The Russians attacked the downtown area of the district centre, Kupiansk, in Kharkiv Oblast, causing a fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU)

Quote: "The occupation forces of the terrorist country launched an artillery strike on the downtown area of Kupiansk on the morning of 24 April.

Advertisement:

One of the shells hit an abandoned two-story building, causing a fire covering an area of 300 square metres."

Photo: SESU in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: Firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

Photo: SESU in Kharkiv Oblast

Support UP or become our patron!