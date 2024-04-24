Russians shell Kupiansk city centre – photo
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 12:01
The Russians attacked the downtown area of the district centre, Kupiansk, in Kharkiv Oblast, causing a fire.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU)
Quote: "The occupation forces of the terrorist country launched an artillery strike on the downtown area of Kupiansk on the morning of 24 April.
One of the shells hit an abandoned two-story building, causing a fire covering an area of 300 square metres."
Details: Firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
