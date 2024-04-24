All Sections
Russians shell Kupiansk city centre – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 12:01
Russians shell Kupiansk city centre – photo
Photo: SESU in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians attacked the downtown area of the district centre, Kupiansk, in Kharkiv Oblast, causing a fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU)

Quote: "The occupation forces of the terrorist country launched an artillery strike on the downtown area of Kupiansk on the morning of 24 April.

One of the shells hit an abandoned two-story building, causing a fire covering an area of 300 square metres."

 
Photo: SESU in Kharkiv Oblast 

Details: Firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

 
Photo: SESU in Kharkiv Oblast 

