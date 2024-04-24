"Village that no longer exists": photographers show video from bombed Krynky on Kherson Oblast's left bank – video

Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs, Ukrainian photographers, have shared footage of the damaged village of Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, where the Ukrainian military holds a bridgehead against the Russians.

Source: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs on Instagram

Quote: "Krynky. A settlement in Ukraine's south, on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. A village that no longer exists.

Cruel and terrible hell. The weak can't survive there. Endless KABs (glide bombs – ed.), artillery, and FPV [drones]. The fire does not go out for a minute. Every day, the enemy storms the settlement in tiny groups, actually walking over their fellow soldiers' corpses."

Знищенні Кринки на Лівобережжі Херсонщини. Відео: Костянтин і Влада Ліберови pic.twitter.com/uPcApN4BBJ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 24, 2024

Background:

The Ukrainian military occasionally releases video footage showing Russian forces and their equipment being destroyed by Ukrainian marines in the area of the village of Krynky.

The Ukrainian army was able to capture positions in Krynky in October 2023. Since then, Russian forces have been attempting to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of the area on a daily basis, as reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

