"Village that no longer exists": photographers show video from bombed Krynky on Kherson Oblast's left bank – video
Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs, Ukrainian photographers, have shared footage of the damaged village of Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, where the Ukrainian military holds a bridgehead against the Russians.
Source: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs on Instagram
Quote: "Krynky. A settlement in Ukraine's south, on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. A village that no longer exists.
Cruel and terrible hell. The weak can't survive there. Endless KABs (glide bombs – ed.), artillery, and FPV [drones]. The fire does not go out for a minute. Every day, the enemy storms the settlement in tiny groups, actually walking over their fellow soldiers' corpses."
Знищенні Кринки на Лівобережжі Херсонщини. Відео: Костянтин і Влада Ліберови
Background:
- The Ukrainian military occasionally releases video footage showing Russian forces and their equipment being destroyed by Ukrainian marines in the area of the village of Krynky.
- The Ukrainian army was able to capture positions in Krynky in October 2023. Since then, Russian forces have been attempting to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of the area on a daily basis, as reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
