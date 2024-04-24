All Sections
"Village that no longer exists": photographers show video from bombed Krynky on Kherson Oblast's left bank – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 24 April 2024, 15:31
Village that no longer exists: photographers show video from bombed Krynky on Kherson Oblast's left bank – video
Village of Krynky, marked in red. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs, Ukrainian photographers, have shared footage of the damaged village of Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, where the Ukrainian military holds a bridgehead against the Russians.

Source: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberovs on Instagram

Quote: "Krynky. A settlement in Ukraine's  south, on the left bank of Kherson Oblast. A village that no longer exists.

Cruel and terrible hell. The weak can't survive there. Endless KABs (glide bombs – ed.), artillery, and FPV [drones]. The fire does not go out for a minute. Every day, the enemy storms the settlement in tiny groups, actually walking over their fellow soldiers' corpses."

Background:

