Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today

Self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that life in Belarus has never been better than it is today. In a speech, he compared the period following the collapse of the USSR to the present day.

Quote: "To avoid having to say the same thing about our time, comparing it to the latest humanitarian tragedy, let us honestly acknowledge: we have never lived so well as we do now.

Of course, it could be better, but we don't have the same things that, for example, the Emirates or Russia do [mineral reserves – ed.] We acknowledge that so as to avoid rushing into revolutionary changes. It is not for this that we pulled the people back from the brink a third of a century ago. And we succeeded."

Details: Lukashenko also claimed that in Belarus, there is no division between the government and the people.

He also claimed that Belarusians' incomes have risen tenfold in real terms since the mid-1990s.

Lukashenko described Belarus and Russia's allied relations as an example of a peaceful and innovative strategy.

Lukashenko's entire speech was based on a comparison between present-day Belarus and the period following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

For example, he stated that formerly, Belarusians could not afford to buy so much meat or household equipment, but now, "increasingly, Belarusians can afford to buy a new car".

Lukashenko also mentioned the widespread banditry of the 1990s, noting that the main roads going out of the country were particularly perilous, but that Belarus has dealt with this issue stringently and promptly.

Quote: "I believe that those who left for 'progressive' Europe and America appreciate the security we have achieved. You know as well as I do what goes on in the streets over there. We take safety for granted, thank God."

He also said that people in uniform – referring to servicemen and veterans – are protected in Belarus.

"We go through our lives without considering how the requisite degree of military security is maintained in our country during times of escalation and conflict. It is maintained by our army's willingness to defend and protect our national interests. How the state responds to acts of terrorism, actions by terrorist organisations and illegal armed groups, and riots is something that most of us fortunately only know through movies. In short, we live in peace and serenity. And, thankfully for us, young Belarusians are convinced that it has always been this way."

