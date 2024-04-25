Ukraine at OSCE: We need air defence systems, aircraft and plenty of ammunition

Ukraine needs modern air defence systems, combat aircraft and an adequate supply of artillery ammunition to protect its civilian population from Russian attacks and liberate its territory.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Nataliia Kostenko, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna, during a meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum

Quote: "Modern air defence systems, combat aircraft and an adequate supply of artillery ammunition are essential for protecting the civilian population of Ukraine from Russian attacks and liberating sovereign Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement:

We are grateful to all our international partners for their ongoing assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. In particular, [we appreciate] the recent vital decisions made by our US and European partners regarding additional military assistance to Ukraine."

Details: Kostenko emphasised that even though Russia attempts to obstruct the provision of necessary defence means to Ukraine, "nothing can alter the fundamental principle of a nation's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter".

She informed foreign delegations about Russia's recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities and their bloody aftermath.

Meanwhile, Kostenko pointed out that "it is important to remember the global dimension of Russia's actions, including its activities aimed at consolidating other authoritarian regimes, which seek to undermine international peace and stability".

Quote: "The world's democracies need to have a common understanding of these challenges and to develop a long-term strategy to counter the threats Russia and its allies pose to ensure security for the entire world.

Ukraine firmly believes that the peace we all seek can only be achieved through fully restoring the principles present in the UN Charter, the provisions of which all countries have agreed to respect."

Support UP or become our patron!