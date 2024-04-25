All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine at OSCE: We need air defence systems, aircraft and plenty of ammunition

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 25 April 2024, 01:26
Ukraine at OSCE: We need air defence systems, aircraft and plenty of ammunition
OSCE. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine needs modern air defence systems, combat aircraft and an adequate supply of artillery ammunition to protect its civilian population from Russian attacks and liberate its territory.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Nataliia Kostenko, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organisations in Vienna, during a meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum

Quote: "Modern air defence systems, combat aircraft and an adequate supply of artillery ammunition are essential for protecting the civilian population of Ukraine from Russian attacks and liberating sovereign Ukrainian territory. 

Advertisement:

We are grateful to all our international partners for their ongoing assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. In particular, [we appreciate] the recent vital decisions made by our US and European partners regarding additional military assistance to Ukraine."

Details: Kostenko emphasised that even though Russia attempts to obstruct the provision of necessary defence means to Ukraine, "nothing can alter the fundamental principle of a nation's right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter". 

She informed foreign delegations about Russia's recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities and their bloody aftermath. 

Meanwhile, Kostenko pointed out that "it is important to remember the global dimension of Russia's actions, including its activities aimed at consolidating other authoritarian regimes, which seek to undermine international peace and stability".

Quote: "The world's democracies need to have a common understanding of these challenges and to develop a long-term strategy to counter the threats Russia and its allies pose to ensure security for the entire world.

Ukraine firmly believes that the peace we all seek can only be achieved through fully restoring the principles present in the UN Charter, the provisions of which all countries have agreed to respect."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OSCEUkrainewaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
OSCE
OSCE launches special mechanism on cases of arbitrary detention of civilian Ukrainians by Russia
Russia to leave OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and stop transferring funds
Ukraine's foreign affairs minister urges OSCE to help with return of deported children and civilian captives from Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: