Ukraine now producing 40-50% more electronic warfare devices than before full-scale invasion

The production of electronic warfare (EW) systems in Ukraine has increased by 40-50% since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article "There are so many drones that we just can't make it without electronic warfare systems. Why Ukraine is losing to Russia in the technology race"

Details: This assessment was provided by Anatolii Khrapchynskyi, deputy general director of Piranha Tech, a Ukrainian company developing EW systems.

Mariia Berlinska, director of the Aerial Reconnaissance Support Centre, also noted that Ukraine's production of EW is currently moving faster than ever before. However, she said current production levels do not meet even 5% of the needs of the front.

Meanwhile, Oleh Donets, head of the electronic warfare/electronic signals intelligence department at Brave1, a government-run cluster for defence tech development, said the platform has brought together more than 50 manufacturers of electronic warfare devices, mostly short-range, in the space of a year.

Donets said the number of developments now exceeds 100, whereas in June 2023 there were only 10. Out of over 100 developments, nine electronic warfare systems have undergone testing and codification (a procedure to check the readiness of a device for mass production) at the Ministry of Defence. The rest are now going through the same procedures.

