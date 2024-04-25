Kherson couple working for FSB are sentenced to 15 years in prison – photo

A screenshot of the collaborators' correspondence with the Russians. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Two collaborators who passed intelligence on the location of Ukrainian Defence Forces units and military hospitals in Kherson to the Russians have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from the Security Service: "The offenders adjusted Russian missile strikes on Kherson’s military and medical infrastructure. It has been documented that it was them who directed the occupiers’ strike on a local hospital in early 2023. The Security Service of Ukraine detained both enemy agents in January 2023."

Details: The detainees are reported to be a cohabiting couple who lived in the city of Kherson. They came to the Russians’ attention in early January 2023 when they responded to a "job offer" from the FSB on a Russian Telegram channel.

The couple were paid to collect information about the location of military bases and other infrastructure facilities in Kherson. The Russians were also interested in the location of the National Police of Ukraine, military enlistment offices, local military administrations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hospitals, and checkpoints.

Following a tip-off from the detainees, the Russians bombed military and other crucial infrastructure facilities in Kherson. Based on the materials collected, the couple were found guilty of treason. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of their assets.

