Mobile platforms and a "zoo" of drones and aircraft: how Russia offsets its lack of missile carriers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 April 2024, 13:32
Dmytro Pletenchuk. Photo: Pletenchuk on Facebook

Russia is using mobile platforms in occupied Crimea to compensate for its lack of missile-carrying warships in the Black and Azov Seas. The Russians are also conducting intensive aerial reconnaissance activities.

Source: 3rd Rank Captain (NATO equivalent: lieutenant commander) Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the Strategic Communications Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] compensate for the lack of cruise missile carriers in the sea by having mobile platforms directly in Crimea. For this purpose, they have to conduct reconnaissance. They have strengthened the aerial component accordingly. Nowadays you can see what the experts call a whole 'zoo' in the sky... as there are five types of drones alone: Zala, SuperCam, Orlan-10, Mohajer, Forpost and others. There is also a permanent presence of aircraft: MiGs, TUs, ANs and Be-12s, which the Russians have been trying to decommission for a long time."

Details: Pletenchuk said the Russians use aerial reconnaissance to identify targets that could be hit from temporarily occupied Crimea.

However, he said he hopes that Ukraine will be able to even out the situation after it receives a new batch of military aid from the United States.

Quote: "The enemy continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance. Drones are constantly present in the sky. They are being shot down. Unfortunately, the enemy views them as expendable, despite the large quantities. Just like yesterday's attack, which cost tens of millions of dollars to strike a storage base for equipment that was actually out of commission. They are looking for targets which they can attack with firepower. They are doing it from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. We hope this situation will change after the recent news from the US... and it will become harder for the enemy to do all of this."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
