Russia's Foreign Ministry threatens US with downgrade of diplomatic relations if US seizes Russian assets

Andrii Synyavskyi, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 April 2024, 19:14
Sergei Ryabkov. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti

Russia considers downgrading diplomatic relations with the United States if Washington takes practical steps to confiscate its assets.

Source: Sergei Ryabkov to Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian official said that after the US Congress passed a bill allowing frozen Russian assets to be confiscated, "the nature of the retaliatory measures" will be determined depending on "how the discussion among our adversaries unfolds".

"Lowering the level of diplomatic relations is certainly one option. Many high-ranking representatives in our government have spoken out about our financial and economic response and material response to this step, which we continue to warn our opponents against," Ryabkov noted.

He also said that Moscow is studying "the optimal form of reaction, where among the countermeasures there are actions against the assets of our Western opponents, and where there are diplomatic response measures".

"One does not replace the other, does not cancel the other, but there are simply no decisions yet because there are no decisions on the other side," the Russian Foreign Ministry representative added.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the US proposal to use future interest from frozen Russian assets worth about US$300 billion to help Ukraine instead of their full confiscation is gaining popularity among the Group of Seven countries.
  • Washington continues to insist that all options, including outright confiscation of Russian assets, are justified under international law and should remain on the table, but it is seeking to build consensus around an idea that could help Ukraine now, an official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
  • On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill that would allow for the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets in favour of Ukraine and expand anti-Russian sanctions. US President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on 24 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaUSA
