Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Russian FSB – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 April 2024, 17:06
Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Russian FSB – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A Russian agent operating under the alias Lexus was given a 15-year prison sentence for providing the Russians with intelligence regarding the defensive positions of Ukrainian troops on the Russian border.

Source: Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "According to the investigation, he provided information to the Russian Federation regarding the locations and movements of Defence Force units in Vovchansk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. First and foremost, he was interested in the geolocation of fortifications and strongholds that protect the oblast centre from the northeast. The occupiers need intelligence to launch missile and artillery strikes against Ukrainian defenders' positions."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: According to reports, the convict is a 42-year-old Volvchansk native who was recruited by the Russian special agency while the territory was under occupation. To demonstrate his readiness to collaborate, he signed a statement and adopted the alias Lexus.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Lexus informed the Russians of the location of the Ukrainian military and the direction of movement of equipment in the Vovchansk area. In addition, the individual provided his handler with locations of the SSU and National Police of Ukraine units near the Russian border.

Lexus also directed Russian fire and reported the consequences of Russian bombardments. According to the investigation, the detainee committed 35 offences in an attempt to demonstrate his value to the Russians.

In November 2023, law enforcement agents detained the man in Vovchansk. During the search, his phone containing correspondence with the Russian handler was seized.

After reviewing the evidence provided by the SSU, the court found the man guilty of treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. During the trial, the man openly admitted his guilt.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineKharkiv OblastRussiawar
