Ukrainian soldier and journalist Alla Pushkarchuk killed in action

Alla Pushkarchuk (alias Ruta), a military servicewoman and journalist, was killed in action on 25 April. Alla wrote for Tyzhden (the Week), a weekly magazine covering various topics, and Chytomo, a media outlet focusing on the culture of reading and the art of publishing in Ukraine and around the world.

Source: an opinion piece in Istorychna Pravda by journalist and serviceman Dmytro Krapyvenko; Institute of Mass Information (ІМІ)

Details: Alla Pushkarchuk entered military service back in 2014, leaving behind the art world, her studies at the Kyiv National Ivan Karpenko-Karyi University of Theatre, Cinema and Television, and her dream career as a theatre critic.

After joining the team at Tyzhden, Krapyvenko said, Pushkarchuk developed from news reporter to full-fledged cultural commentator.

Pushkarchuk also worked for Chytomo, where she was responsible for the news feed and coordinated a project called People with Empty Chairs, remembering writers and journalists from Ukraine and around the world who are being persecuted because of their political convictions.

The IMI said Alla Pushkarchuk is the 77th media professional to have been killed as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Quote from Krapyvenko: "Alla was from that generation that grew up at the front, and she had a lot of plans for the future.

She collected folk jewellery, had a keen interest in cultural life, posted photos of her cats, who were always with her wherever she went.

No one can replace Alla, either in peacetime or in wartime. This is an irreparable loss in every sense.

For me, her legacy is what she said about being annoyed by veterans boasting 'I was in the ATO, and who the hell are you?' She couldn't stand arrogance or grandstanding." [The ATO or Anti-Terrorist Operation is the term used from 2014 to 2018 to identify combat actions in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts against Russian military forces and pro-Russian separatists.]

