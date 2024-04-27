Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's southeastern oblasts three times overnight: explosions heard in Kherson

An air-raid warning due to the threat of missile launches has been issued in Ukraine's southeastern oblasts for the third time on the night of 26-27 April.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Updated: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that several explosions were heard in the city of Kherson. The city’s coastal zone is under fire. The Russians are attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro river.

The all-clear was given at 06:48.

