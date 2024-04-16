All Sections
Russian military facilities in Bryansk left without electricity, Ukrainian intelligence reports – video

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 16 April 2024, 14:15
Photo: Screenshot

Several military and industrial facilities in Bryansk, Russia, were successfully blacked out on the night of 15-16 April.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Specifically, due to the destruction of a transformer at the 110 kV substation, the following were left without power:

  • Military unit No 33149 (the 29th Separate Railway Brigade);
  • 111th Military Plant (an engineering factory);
  • 192nd Central Military Plant (a supplier of railway equipment).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians used these facilities to wage the war against Ukraine.

