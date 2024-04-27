All Sections
Man's body found under rubble after Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 13:06
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue crews have pulled the body of a man from under the rubble caused by a Russian attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russians continued to strike the residential area of the city of Vovchansk on the morning of 27 April. 

Rescuer workers recovered the body of a man, 68, from under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

 

