Man's body found under rubble after Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 13:06
Search and rescue crews have pulled the body of a man from under the rubble caused by a Russian attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The Russians continued to strike the residential area of the city of Vovchansk on the morning of 27 April.
Rescuer workers recovered the body of a man, 68, from under the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.
