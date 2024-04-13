Draft law on demobilisation to be ready sooner than by end of year, says Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The draft law on the demobilisation of Ukrainian soldiers will be ready in less than eight months, Dmytro Lazutkin, spokesperson for Ukraine's Defence Ministry, has reported.

Source: Lazutkin during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lazutkin: "This bill will be prepared jointly with the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the General Staff.

It is already in progress, and a draft will appear in the coming months, which will then be submitted to parliament.

Clearly, there are certain developments because the law on mobilisation, in the draft version that passed the first reading, contained some provisions.

Obviously, this is a subject that is both important and sensitive for society. It is clear that people on the front must be given a break, while at the same time, people with combat experience must be replaced, considering many different aspects, including the necessity to replace them with trained soldiers."

Details: Lazutkin noted that the deadline for the draft law to be ready in 8 months had been announced, but it was removed after some discussions.

The official said that "it will probably happen sooner".

However, he explained that "developing a draft law is one thing, and then passing it through the parliament is another."

Background: On Tuesday, 9 April, it was reported that the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on National Security and Defence excluded the provisions on demobilisation and rotation of military personnel from the government's draft law on mobilisation.

The exclusion of the demobilisation issue from the draft law was initiated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

