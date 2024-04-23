Explosions rock Odesa, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence responded overnight on 22-23 April to a Shahed attack on Kyiv Oblast, and an explosion was heard in Odesa.

Source: Suspilne; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv City State Administration reported that Russian UAVs had been spotted in Kyiv Oblast and that air defence forces were responding in the oblast.

Local journalists report that an explosion occurred in Odesa at around 02:00 (Kyiv time).

Background: The Russians launched a Shahed attack from the east and south of the country.

