Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital
Friday, 12 April 2024, 08:41
The death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv on 11 April has risen to five as a young man died in hospital.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man, who was seriously injured in yesterday's attack, died in hospital."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv on 11 April; as a result, four people were killed and five more were injured.
Support UP or become our patron!