Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 April 2024, 08:41
Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital
Aftermath of attack on Mykolaiv. Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

The death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv on 11 April has risen to five as a young man died in hospital.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man, who was seriously injured in yesterday's attack, died in hospital."

Background:

Mykolaiv
Russians attack Mykolaiv: 4 killed, 5 injured
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to 12
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises – photo, video
