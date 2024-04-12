Russian attack on Mykolaiv: injured man dies in hospital

The death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv on 11 April has risen to five as a young man died in hospital.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a 37-year-old man, who was seriously injured in yesterday's attack, died in hospital."

Advertisement:

Background:

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv on 11 April; as a result, four people were killed and five more were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!