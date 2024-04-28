Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was open to discussing the use of French nuclear weapons as part of a "reliable European defence" against Russian threats.

Source: Macron in an interview with French regional media, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron noted that he was ready to "open a discussion" about the role of nuclear weapons in pan-European defence.

Quote: "I am in favour of opening this discussion, which should include missile defence, means for long-range strikes, nuclear weapons for those who have it or who have American nuclear weapons on their territory," the French president said.

"Let's put it all on the table and see what really protects us in a robust way," he added.

According to Macron, "France will retain its sovereignty, but is ready to make a greater contribution to the protection of European land."

After the United Kingdom withdrew from the European Union, France remained the sole member with its own nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Macron told students at Sorbonne University in Paris that Russia's aggression posed an existential threat to Europe.

He urged the continent to develop a "robust" military posture that is less reliant on the United States.

"To be dependable, you must also have long-range missiles to deter the Russians. Also, nuclear weapons – France's doctrine states that we can use them if our vital interests are threatened. I've already stated that these fundamental interests have a European component," Macron said.

Building a uniform European defence policy has long been a French objective, but it is opposed by other EU members, which believe NATO's defence architecture is stronger.

However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the possible return of Donald Trump's to the US presidency, have reignited calls for more European defence autonomy.

