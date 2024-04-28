All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 18:48
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine is awaiting a shipment of weapons and ammunition from the United States and is also working alongside the US to develop the security agreement that Ukraine expects to be the strongest among such agreements it has reached with other countries.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on 28 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are still waiting for the supplies promised to Ukraine – we expect the type and amount of supplies that can change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine’s favour. And it is important that every agreement we have reached is implemented – everything that will yield practical results on the battlefield and boost the morale of everyone on the frontline."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he spoke with Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, on Sunday, 28 April. During their conversation, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine urgently needs Patriot air defence systems.

"We are [working] with our partners at all levels to achieve the level of efficiency in assistance that is needed not only to hold our positions, but also to disrupt Russia’s war plans," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine and the US are currently working "on a specific text" for a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the practical foundations for our security and cooperation. We are also working on [setting out] the specific levels of support for this year and for the next 10 years, including [military], financial, and political [assistance], and joint arms production. The agreement should be truly exemplary and reflect the strength of American leadership. I am grateful to both our team and the team of the American side for the progress [we have made] in drafting the agreement."

