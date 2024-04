Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video

Photo: screenshot from the video

A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Kursk after a drone attack on Tuesday evening, 2 April.

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit; Tipichny Kursk Telegram channel; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Starovoit reported that four drones were downed over the city and oblast.

Advertisement:

The Kursk mayor claimed that houses were damaged by falling wreckage after drones flying over the city were downed.

Local residents posted a video showing a large-scale fire.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that air defence systems downed five Ukrainian drones, including one over Belgorod Oblast and four more over Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!