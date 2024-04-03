Three people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photo
Three residents of the city of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast have been injured in a Russian attack on 2 April.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The Russian occupation army attacked the city of Mykolaivka at around 21:40 on 2 April 2024. As a result of the attacks on residential buildings, two men aged 43 and 57 and a 48-year-old woman sustained injuries."
Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the people had been diagnosed to have shrapnel wounds, concussion and bruises and had been taken to hospital. Additionally, the Russians damaged private and multi-storey residential buildings, a public transport stop and several cars.
As of now, prosecutors are establishing the type of weapon used in the attack and documenting the aftermath.
