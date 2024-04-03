All Sections
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 April 2024, 09:37
Prosecutors recording the aftermath of the Russian attack on 2 April. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Three residents of the city of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast have been injured in a Russian attack on 2 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on 2 April
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The Russian occupation army attacked the city of Mykolaivka at around 21:40 on 2 April 2024. As a result of the attacks on residential buildings, two men aged 43 and 57 and a 48-year-old woman sustained injuries."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on 2 April
 Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the people had been diagnosed to have shrapnel wounds, concussion and bruises and had been taken to hospital. Additionally, the Russians damaged private and multi-storey residential buildings, a public transport stop and several cars.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on 2 April
 Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

As of now, prosecutors are establishing the type of weapon used in the attack and documenting the aftermath.

