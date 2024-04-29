Liberation of Nestryha Island near Kherson to enhance counter-sabotage measures, spokesman says

The regaining of control over the island of Nestryha in Kherson Oblast by Ukraine will significantly enhance the quality of counter-sabotage measures by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in an interview with Hromadske Radio

Quote from Pletenchuk: "(Speaking about the island of Nestryha – ed.) we are not talking about strategy, but about positional battles, it has more tactical significance. Any locations that prevent the enemy from approaching our positions are important. Considering that the enemy usually uses similar locations – there are actually many such islands on the Dnipro River – to approach closer and to install mortar, then this is primarily important for the quality of counter-sabotage measures. So yes, this location was liberated from the potential presence of the enemy."

Details: He added that Nestryha is the last in a group of small islands, followed by the mouth of the river.

Quote from Pletenchuk: "Actually, it's our shore... In reality, such islands are mostly marshy; it will take a long time to find it on the map, but it's larger than the inhabited spots across from which it is located... For a while, it was considered a grey zone."

Background: On 28 April, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported that the Defence Forces had established control over the island of Nestryha, located in the Dnipro delta, in the territory of the Bilozerskyi district in Kherson Oblast.

