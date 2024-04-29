All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Liberation of Nestryha Island near Kherson to enhance counter-sabotage measures, spokesman says

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 April 2024, 11:47
Liberation of Nestryha Island near Kherson to enhance counter-sabotage measures, spokesman says
Nestryha Island, marked in blue. Screenshot: Deepstatemap.live

The regaining of control over the island of Nestryha in Kherson Oblast by Ukraine will significantly enhance the quality of counter-sabotage measures by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in an interview with Hromadske Radio

Quote from Pletenchuk: "(Speaking about the island of Nestryha – ed.) we are not talking about strategy, but about positional battles, it has more tactical significance. Any locations that prevent the enemy from approaching our positions are important. Considering that the enemy usually uses similar locations – there are actually many such islands on the Dnipro River – to approach closer and to install mortar, then this is primarily important for the quality of counter-sabotage measures. So yes, this location was liberated from the potential presence of the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that Nestryha is the last in a group of small islands, followed by the mouth of the river.

Quote from Pletenchuk: "Actually, it's our shore... In reality, such islands are mostly marshy; it will take a long time to find it on the map, but it's larger than the inhabited spots across from which it is located... For a while, it was considered a grey zone."

Background: On 28 April, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported that the Defence Forces had established control over the island of Nestryha, located in the Dnipro delta, in the territory of the Bilozerskyi district in Kherson Oblast. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastliberation
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast: Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facility and educational institution
Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast
Visiting coastal areas along Dnipro River banned in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: