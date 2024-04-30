All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force hits 12 clusters of Russian military personnel over 24 hours – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 April 2024, 19:42
A Ukrainian combat helicopter. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 96 combat clashes took place on the front line over the last day. The Russians carried out a missile strike and 29 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 109 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 April

Quote from the General Staff: "In total, Ukraine’s Air Force hit 12 clusters of enemy military personnel. 

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of hostile military personnel."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Berestove and Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, carried out 16 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position. 

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 10 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) two times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they launched two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!

