Russians lose 670 soldiers, 9 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 April 2024, 08:24
Russians lose 670 soldiers, 9 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians sustained 670 military casualties, both killed and wounded, over the past day, with the total number of casualties reaching 445,040 individuals.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 445,040 (+670) military personnel;
  • 7,018 (+9) tanks;
  • 13,386 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,171 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,026 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 746 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,817 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,059 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,861 (+48) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,845 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: Armed ForceswarRussia
Advertisement: