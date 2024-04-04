Russians lose 670 soldiers, 9 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in one day

The Russians sustained 670 military casualties, both killed and wounded, over the past day, with the total number of casualties reaching 445,040 individuals.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

445,040 (+670) military personnel;

7,018 (+9) tanks;

13,386 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

11,171 (+29) artillery systems;

1,026 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

746 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,817 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,059 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,861 (+48) vehicles and tankers;

1,845 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!