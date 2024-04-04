Russians lose 670 soldiers, 9 tanks, and 29 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 4 April 2024, 08:24
The Russians sustained 670 military casualties, both killed and wounded, over the past day, with the total number of casualties reaching 445,040 individuals.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 445,040 (+670) military personnel;
- 7,018 (+9) tanks;
- 13,386 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,171 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,026 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 746 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,817 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,059 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,861 (+48) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,845 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!