Poll finds Ukrainians' opinion on the country's post-war borders

The results of the February survey show that 45% of Ukrainians believe that after the war's end, Ukraine will retain the territories it had when declaring independence in 1991.

Source: results of the survey by the Rating sociological group on behalf of the Centre for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute, conducted from 17 to 21 February 2024.

7% of respondents believe Ukraine will regain full control of the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but not Crimea. Another 7% believe Ukraine will be able to regain Crimea but not the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

16% of Ukrainians responded that Ukraine will regain the territories under its control before the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, and 16% believe that Ukraine will lose more territories.

Additionally, 1% of respondents answered that Russia will fully occupy Ukraine.

The Rating sociological group conducted the survey on behalf of the Centre for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

The research was carried out across the entire territory of Ukraine (except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 17 to 21 February 2024. The survey method involved telephone interviews using a computer-based random sampling of mobile phone numbers.

A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and over were surveyed. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are currently not in Ukraine.

The margin of error of representativeness of the survey does not exceed 2.2%.

The research was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

