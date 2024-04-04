Ukraine's Defence Intelligence predicts new strikes on military targets in Russia: Range will increase

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) predicts that Ukrainian drones will continue to attack military targets in Russia, and their range will increase.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Yusov reminded that DIU does not comment, confirm or deny who and with what hit the military facilities in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk. But, he said, everyone saw that the "good flying objects" had reached legitimate military targets on the territory of "Russian-occupied Tatarstan".

Quote: "Yes, we are talking about military targets. Preliminary information indicates that a Shahed assembly plant was hit... There is significant damage to production facilities and it is difficult to continue the operation of the company.

These are good results... and we are all happy about it. I think there will be similar joys in the future. And their range will increase."

