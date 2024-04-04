Russian forces launch 5 attacks on Dnipro River's left bank over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed a total of 57 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 61 airstrikes and attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 49 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 April

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian troops, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled over 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianka (Luhansk Oblast); Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, sought to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 19 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, made three unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank. Russian forces conducted five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

Quote: "Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two artillery pieces, one radar station, one electronic warfare station and two enemy air defence systems.

