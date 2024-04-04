All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO doubts that Putin plans large-scale mobilisation soon

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 4 April 2024, 21:46
NATO doubts that Putin plans large-scale mobilisation soon
Russian troops. Photo: Getty Images

NATO believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will try to postpone the announcement of another wave of mobilisation.

Source: European Pravda’s correspondent from Brussels, citing a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: Reportedly, Russia is currently able to recruit approximately 30,000 additional troops per month to compensate for losses and support its offensive. The official also mentioned Putin’s recent decree on conscription.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I believe that as of now, Putin is trying to postpone any other large-scale extraordinary mobilisation measures. He has a lot more domestic problems to solve and to continue demonstrating his might and confidence during the post-election period.

This may mean that an ordinary conscription cycle will be sufficient for now."

The official assumes that despite public promises made by the Russian leadership, a part of the conscripts can end up in the combat zone, but the main goal of this is to transfer a part of the already available troops to the war in Ukraine.

The source stated separately that the consequences of mobilisation are "unevenly distributed throughout Russia" and mostly affect remote regions and minorities.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOPutinmobilisationRussia
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
NATO
German Defence Minister considers plan to establish military aid fund for Ukraine worthy of attention
Ukrainian strikes have taken out at least 10% of Russia's oil refining capacity – NATO assessment
NATO Secretary General outlines two scenarios of how war in Ukraine could unfold
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: