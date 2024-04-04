All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO Secretary General outlines two scenarios of how war in Ukraine could unfold

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 April 2024, 18:52
NATO Secretary General outlines two scenarios of how war in Ukraine could unfold
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes there are two scenarios for how combat action in Ukraine could unfold, depending on whether the NATO allies are able to unite to help Kyiv.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Ukraine-NATO council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg described the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine as difficult, noting that Russia continues to advance along the front line and mobilise troops. Moreover, Russia is "prepared to sacrifice men and material for marginal gains".

Advertisement:

Quote: "But this is serious. Fundamentally, there are two possible scenarios. One is that NATO allies are able to mobilise more support, and that Ukraine is able to regain more territory. The other scenario is that we are not able to do so, and there is a real threat that Russia will capture even more territories and we will be in an even more dangerous position."

He believes that the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is "to have strong Ukrainian armed forces".

"Because this is the only way to convince President Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. And that is the only way to convince him that he has to sit down at the negotiating table and find an acceptable solution in which Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation. I strongly believe that’s possible," Stoltenberg stressed.

Stoltenberg also said some allies promised at the meetings in Brussels that they will look in their stockpiles for additional air defence systems for Ukraine.

However, intelligence data obtained by NATO casts doubt on the ability of Russian forces to launch a large-scale offensive any time soon.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOwarUkraine
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
NATO
Ukrainian strikes have taken out at least 10% of Russia's oil refining capacity – NATO assessment
Lithuanian president backs idea of NATO military support fund for Ukraine
NATO intelligence casts doubt on likelihood of imminent large-scale Russian offensive
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: