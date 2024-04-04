NATO Secretary General outlines two scenarios of how war in Ukraine could unfold

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes there are two scenarios for how combat action in Ukraine could unfold, depending on whether the NATO allies are able to unite to help Kyiv.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference after the Ukraine-NATO council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg described the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine as difficult, noting that Russia continues to advance along the front line and mobilise troops. Moreover, Russia is "prepared to sacrifice men and material for marginal gains".

Quote: "But this is serious. Fundamentally, there are two possible scenarios. One is that NATO allies are able to mobilise more support, and that Ukraine is able to regain more territory. The other scenario is that we are not able to do so, and there is a real threat that Russia will capture even more territories and we will be in an even more dangerous position."

He believes that the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is "to have strong Ukrainian armed forces".

"Because this is the only way to convince President Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. And that is the only way to convince him that he has to sit down at the negotiating table and find an acceptable solution in which Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation. I strongly believe that’s possible," Stoltenberg stressed.

Stoltenberg also said some allies promised at the meetings in Brussels that they will look in their stockpiles for additional air defence systems for Ukraine.

However, intelligence data obtained by NATO casts doubt on the ability of Russian forces to launch a large-scale offensive any time soon.

